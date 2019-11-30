Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

One hospitalized after fire in North Branford

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after she was rescued from a burning home in North Branford.

According to the North Branford Fire Chief, the fire occurred at a wooden raised ranch in the Northford neighborhood at 398 Village Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the basement and first floor.

First responders located an unconscious elderly woman in the basement who was removed through a basement window.

After being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, the woman regained consciousness.

Officials reported significant damage to the home but no other injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the North Branford Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

House fire in Northford section of North Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Northford section of North Branford"

Fire in Northford section of North Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Northford section of North Branford"

Waterbury Green starting to look like Christmas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Green starting to look like Christmas"

Waterbury Green Christmas tree donated from Waterbury family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Green Christmas tree donated from Waterbury family"

Holiday shopping season officially begins

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday shopping season officially begins"

Black Friday Preview

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday Preview"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss