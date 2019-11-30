One hospitalized after fire in North Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after she was rescued from a burning home in North Branford.

According to the North Branford Fire Chief, the fire occurred at a wooden raised ranch in the Northford neighborhood at 398 Village Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the basement and first floor.

First responders located an unconscious elderly woman in the basement who was removed through a basement window.

After being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, the woman regained consciousness.

Officials reported significant damage to the home but no other injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the North Branford Fire Marshal.