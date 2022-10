HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).