One person injured after shooting on Windsor Street in Hartford

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person is injured following a shooting on Windsor Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 726 Windsor Street on a 911 call reporting person was shot.

Upon arrival, a male victim was located in a vehicle, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police report the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Officials report that this an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

‘Just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days’: Connecticut’s status in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

News /

Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Scuffle over school funding ensues following New Britian State of the City address

News /

Bill proposed to ensure insurance for breast cancer screening

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss