One person injured after shooting on Windsor Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person is injured following a shooting on Windsor Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 726 Windsor Street on a 911 call reporting person was shot.

Upon arrival, a male victim was located in a vehicle, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police report the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Officials report that this an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.