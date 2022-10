Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — A man is in critical but stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound on Nepaug Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

