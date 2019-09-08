One man injured after shooting near Judith Terrace in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police responded to the area of Judith Terrace just before Quinnipiac Avenue early Sunday morning to investigate a report of a person shot.

According to police, officers arrived just before 2 a.m. to the scene. Police say they located a gunshot wound victim described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.