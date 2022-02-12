BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the city that left one male injured.

On Friday around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Trumbull Avenue. Police said a crime scene was located behind one of the buildings within the Trumbull Gardens Apartment complex just as a gunshot wound victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The victim, 44-year-old Willie Drakeford of Bridgeport, was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officials said he is listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to reach out to Detective Abraham Konoval at 203-581-5229 or via the BPD Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

