One of Lamont’s top aides leaving administration for job at Yale

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A top aide in the Lamont administration is leaving state service later this month for a job at Yale University, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

Josh Geballe, a former IBM executive, has been serving double-duty as Lamont’s chief operating officer and commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). Geballe has carried out Lamont’s directives throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The governor said he will nominate Michelle Gilman of Colchester to succeed Geballe in the position of DAS commissioner. She has served as deputy chief operating officer since March 2020.

Geballe first joined the Lamont administration in January 2019 as commissioner of DAS. When the previous chief operating officer, Paul Mounds, Jr., was promoted as the governor’s chief of staff in February 2020, Geballe assumed the responsibilities of that role while also continuing to serve as commissioner.

Geballe will join Yale as its new senior associate provost for entrepreneurship and innovation. His last day with the administration is Feb. 14.

Gilman will begin serving as commissioner-designate immediately following Geballe’s planned departure. Her nomination is being forwarded to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent, Lamont’s office said.