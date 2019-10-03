One of seven victims identified in deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport

(WTNH) — The name of one of the victims killed in the deadly B-17 bomber crash at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday was released by his family overnight.

The victim’s name was Robert Riddell. News 8 believes he lived in East Granby and worked at the Hartford insurance company. His wife tells ABC News they were getting ready to celebrate their wedding anniversary. His wife calling him “The best person I’ve ever known.”

Unfortunately, we are going to be learning the names of six more victims in the coming hours. A total of seven lives were lost, and several other people are still in the hospital. There were three crews members and ten passengers on board that World War II-era B-17. One worker on the ground was also injured as the bomber crashed into a maintenance building at the end of runway.

The 909 had just taken off on a fifteen minute flight experience when it had some kind of mechanical problem and turned around to land. We are now learning the loss of life could have been much worse if it were not for a current serviceman on that old plane. The head of the National Guard says the Command Chief of the Air National Guard’s 103rd fighter wing happened to be on board on his day off.

“And he is very familiar with the back of an aircraft, very lucky that he had gloves on, our understanding is that he popped the hatch and was able to extract some individuals,” Maj. General Francis Evon of the CT National Guard.

To help you picture what it was like, there are no seats in the back of the plane. Passengers sit on the floor leaning against the side of the plane and there are seat belts attached to the floor that they put across their laps. That rear hatch is quite small, by the way, so dragging other people through it would not have been easy.

The NTSB is now investigating. While they do, runway six of Bradley International is still closed.

The airport re-opened after about 3 hours. That was enough to cause a bunch of delays and cancellations.