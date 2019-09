HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the victims of a shooting incident in Hartford over Labor Day weekend has died Wednesday.

The Hartford Police Department is sad to announce that one of the victims in Sunday evening’s shooting incident on Edgewood Street has since been declared deceased. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 4, 2019

Hartford Police reported a shooting Sunday in the area of 80 Edgewood Street that left four people injured.

The injuries reported ranged from gun shot wounds to the leg, ankle, hand, and head.

Victim #1, M/29. GSW to leg.

Victim #2 M/26. GSW to ankle.

Victim #3 M/17. GSW to hand.

Victim #4 M/John Doe. GSW to head. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 2, 2019

