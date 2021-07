WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died following a car fire in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Spring Brook Road around 8 a.m. for the report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, police found a person deceased inside the car.

Officials are still working to determine the victim’s identity.

The cause of the car fire is under investigation.

No additional details were released at this time.