HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The operator of a motorcycle was left with serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle Saturday night in Hartford.

According to Hartford Police, the victim was struck in the area of Main Street and Morgan Street.

The motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The area was closed off as officials from Hartford police investigate the incident.

Motor vehicle collision w/motorcycle, Main St/Morgan St. MC operator w/serious injuries-transported to area hospital. Area closed off for investigation/seek alternate route. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/hJFjf0QGBC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 12, 2020

No other details have been made available at this time.