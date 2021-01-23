One person with serious injuries after car strikes utility pole in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car struck and severed a utility pole late Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to the area of Bunker Hill at Oakville Avenue.

Police report the 20-year-old operator was driving a 2006 Chevy Malibu west on Bunker Hill Avenue when he failed to negotiate the right turn onto Oakville Avenue and struck a utility pole.

Police say the operator was not injured but his front passenger sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The passenger is unidentified at this time.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in the investigation.

Police say this is an open and active investigation.