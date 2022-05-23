LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating a dirt bike accident in Lebanon that left a man with serious injuries on Sunday.

On Monday morning, police and fire officials were dispatched to Airline Trail near 504 Tobacco St., following the report of an injured man.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials discovered a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a dirt bike accident. The man was then transported via Lifestar for treatment, according to officials.

DEEP has assumed the investigation as Airline Trail falls under their jurisdiction.

There is currently no update regarding the man’s condition.