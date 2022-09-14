EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

East Hartford police said they responded to the area of Park Avenue and Garden Street after a report of shots fired at 7:48 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the male victim to the hospital in an ambulance, according to officials.

Officers said the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have surveillance footage of the shooting to contact police at (860) 289-9134.

The East Hartford Police Department’s Detective Divison has assumed the investigation of the fatal shooting.

No other details were made available as of this time.