One survivor of B-17 plane crash at Bradley Inter. Airport remains at hospital

(WTNH) — Bridgeport hospital says only one patient of the vintage plane crash at Bradley International Airport remains at the hospital.

That person is listed in stable condition. Two other victims who were being treated at the burn center were released during the last two weeks.

The deadly crash at Bradley Airport killed seven people and left seven others injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

