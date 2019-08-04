One woman found dead after accident in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene of a fatal car accident off I-95 northbound early Saturday morning in Guilford.

According to officials, the vehicle was approaching Exit 57 when it veered to the right at the off ramp, exiting the roadway on the left side of the exit ramp. The car then continued straight into the grass gore area until it hit a small embankment off the roadway.

Police say the vehicle continued into a wooded area and down a large embankment before hitting multiple trees and coming to a final, uncontrolled rest. The car then caught fire.

The car’s driver, identified as 25-year-old Bridget Nicholson of Madison, walked to a nearby gas station to report the accident. According to police, Nicholson was suspected of having minor injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Fire officials extinguished the fire that engulfed the car and found the deceased body of the passenger located inside the vehicle. The passenger was identified as 25-year-old Remy Johnston of Madison.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Trooper Rochette at Troop F in Westbrook, 860-399-2100.