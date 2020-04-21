One Good Thing: Beacon Falls resident celebrates 100th birthday!

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Deloris Gandorillas is Beacon Falls resident here in Connecticut, and she’s not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of a very special day – her 100th birthday!

Gandorillas’ daughter Terry lives in Arizona and couldn’t make it to Connecticut to celebrate, so she arraigned a parade with Beacon Hose Co. #1, friends and local relatives.

First Selectman Gerry Smith presented “Mimi” with a proclamation citing April 20 ‘Deloris Gandorillas Day’ in Beacon Falls.

Happy Birthday from News 8!