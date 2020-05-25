One Good Thing: Boy Scout Troop, Navy veterans place flags to honor the fallen for Memorial Day weekend

(WTNH) — While the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our lives, residents of Connecticut refuse to let it break their spirit in honoring the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During Memorial Day weekend, Boy Scout Troop 16 from Ledyard paid their respects in a time-honored tradition to fallen soldiers at the Avery Cemetery. On Sunday, the Scouts placed American flags on all the veterans’ graves while maintaining social distancing rules and wearing masks.





Scout Troop 16 honors Veterans in Ledyard

From Patsy Metcalf of Greenwich, two veterans visited Greenwood Union Cemetery in Rye, New York to place flags on the graves of those fallen. Since the Scouts in Westchester County, NY are not allowed to perform the task of placing flags on graves of servicemembers due to that area’s continued COVID-19 “stay at home” orders, last Saturday, William Chiappetta and his friend Kenny Neilson – both Navy veterans – spent hours placing 650 flags on the graves. Metcalf was more than happy to help with the task.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.