One Good Thing: Car parade held for Hamden woman’s 102nd birthday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. On Tuesday, there was a birthday parade held for a special woman named Clara Mei, who just turned 102-years-old.

Clara’s family was unable to celebrate with their Great-Great Aunt due to social distancing, but they still found a way to make it a memorable birthday outside of her home at the Meadowbrook Complex in Hamden.

Well-wishers drove by Clara’s house, honking their horns and waving around signs and balloons wishing their Aunt Clara a ‘happy birthday,’ while she happily watched from the door.

Happy Birthday Clara!