One Good Thing: ‘Chalk walk’ at Hawley Elementary in Newtown for Staff Appreciation Week

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hawley Elementary in Newtown is celebrating its Staff Appreciation Week in a colorful way.

Earlier this week, parents and students decorated over 175 feet of the school’s sidewalk with 77 different chalk drawings! There were enough sections to draw custom messages for each teacher and each department.

It was a way for families to tell the staff how much they miss them during these final weeks of learning from home.

Hawley dad Aaron Cox tells News 8 that families at Hawley Elementary have always made time to celebrate all of the staff at the school.

“We realized a long time ago it was the full community of folks that work there that make it such a special learning place for generations of kids,” Cox said.

