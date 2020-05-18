One Good Thing: Cheshire woman surprised with 80th birthday car parade

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One Cheshire woman was given a birthday surprise like no other to help her celebrate eight decades of life.

On Saturday, over 35 cars came filled with people from all across Connecticut who came by to wish Camille Fritz a happy 80th birthday.

All guests stayed in their cars to maintain the current social distancing guidelines.

“From decorated cars to megaphones, to Camille’s favorite people, she surely felt the love and will remember her 80th birthday forever,” granddaughter Lindsey Fritz told News 8.

The family says they appreciate all those who took the trip and made Camille feel so special on a milestone day.

