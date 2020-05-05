One Good Thing: Clinton first responders wish 9-year-old happy birthday with vehicle parade

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — People with birthdays during these times have found new ways to celebrate as we continue to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evan in Clinton just turned 9-years-old Monday, and his mom was able to recruit both the Clinton Police Department and Fire Department to lead a car parade for Evan to enjoy.

When Evan grows up, he says he wants to be a police officer, so seeing these first responders take time out of their busy day to wish him a happy birthday has made it a birthday he will never forget.

The Clinton Police Chief also stopped by to give Evan some gifts, including a sweatshirt and a police badge. As a bonus, the Police Chief shares his birthday with Evan, making it an extra special birthday for both of them.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.