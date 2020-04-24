One Good Thing: CT Lions awarded grant to purchase PPE for Eastern CT first responders

(WTNH) — A group dedicated to serving the local community isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way.

District 23 of CT Lions has purchased PPE and cleaning supplies and delivered it to first responders in the Eastern CT area.

The CT Lions could not have done this without a little help. District 23 applied for a grant through Lions Club International Foundation and was awarded $10,000 to purchase PPE.

The club says their PPE has reached volunteer firefighters and ambulances, convalescent homes and rehab facilities, hospitals, and CT State Trooper facilities across Tolland, Windham, and New London counties.

Photo: District 23 CT Lions

The PPE they have delivered includes hand sanitizer, gloves, face shields, and face masks.

