One Good Thing: CT recreational therapist writes and performs “Song for Healthcare Heroes”

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — For nearly two months now, Connecticut healthcare workers on the frontlines have been working tirelessly to care for patients with coronavirus.

Lou Manzi works as a recreational therapist at Pendleton Health and Rehab in Mystic, so he knows first hand what these healthcare workers are doing to care for their patients.

“It is literally a life and death situation in many facilities and yet they walk right through the door to do their jobs every day,” Manzi told News 8.

Manzi is also a musician. Earlier this week, he recorded and performed “Song for Healthcare Heroes” to thank the nurses, CNAs, doctors, EMTs, and support staff, who he says work so hard to keep us healthy and alive.

He added, “I wrote it for the folks I work with and all the other heroes.”

