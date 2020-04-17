One Good Thing: Durham Fair’s mascot, Marigold the cow, delivers ‘cowgrams’ to local residents

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The Durham Fair’s cow mascot, Marigold, is putting a lot of smiles on the faces of local residents during this time of social distancing.

The Durham Fair is Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair and run 100% by volunteers. Their mascot, Marigold the Cow, usually is a big hit when she makes appearances at the fair in September.

However, fair organizers are using the happy cow earlier than usual this year to bring some joy during these challenging times.

Marigold is making stops in the area to safely deliver “cowgrams” to residents who are having a special birthday or may need a pick me up!

There’s been 39 visits so far and at least 27 more scheduled.

Follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @durhamfairct for more of Marigold’s cowgrams!