One Good Thing: East Lyme High 2020 grads honored with school bus tribute

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Lyme High School graduating seniors won’t be walking down the aisle with their fellow graduates this June due to the coronavirus, but they were given a sendoff Wednesday they won’t soon forget.

In a note through Report It, Amber Turner of East Lyme shared a photo of 22 First Student buses lined up in a parking lot to create a giant, yellow “2020.” The company put together the salute for the seniors.

Turner said the photo taken high up in the air with the help of the Flanders Fire Department in their bucket truck.

