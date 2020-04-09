One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The Cheshire Bunny has been making rounds in the local neighborhoods greeting children and spreading Easter cheer.

He is usually seen in either a flashy, white convertible or on an electric scooter. The bunny has been rolling around town since April 1. He even keeps fans up to date on his Facebook page.

Photo: Ashley Palumbo

On Saturday, the Cheshire Bunny will make an appearance at Cheshire High School. It will be a chance for children in the area to meet the bunny while they stay in their cars.

Families are asked to come by vehicle at the time the first letter of their last name is listed:

  • A – D (12:00p – 1:00p)
  • E – M (1:00p – 2:00p)
  • N – Z (2:00p – 3:00p)

