One Good Thing: Facebook group inspires Stamford residents to find painted rocks around city

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Before the pandemic, it would be a rare sight to see painted rocks hidden outside. But now, the painted rock movement has skyrocketed and those rocks can be found on almost every street corner.

These rocks tend to have bright designs and words of affirmation on them, with the creator’s goal to brighten someone’s day.

The trend inspired Donna in Stamford to paint some rocks with her family and place them throughout the city during her dog walks. She hopes her “Happiness Rocks” can put a smile on someone’s face.

She also started a Facebook Group, Stamford CT ROCKS, to help people find her rocks. Donna says in less than three weeks, nearly 700 people have joined the group.

Not only are they searching for Donna’s rocks, but they are also painting and hiding their own rocks for others to find.

Dozens of times a day, people will post photos of the rocks they’ve found sprawled out during their walks around the neighborhood, and others will share ideas for designs to create in the future.

Over time, Donna says she has received thank you messages from young families, which “has certainly made me smile.”

