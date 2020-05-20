 

One Good Thing: Hamden school principal shows appreciation for teachers with thank-you yard signs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One Hamden school principal is not letting his staff’s hard work of planning and teaching classes through distance learning go unnoticed.

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month, Principal of Spring Glen School Howard Hornreich traveled around New Haven County to deliver and post signs of appreciation in every teacher’s yard.

The signs read, “We [love] our dedicated Spring Glen teachers and staff. #SpringGlenStrong”

“With the help of several staff members, he helped shine a light for his teachers when their jobs abruptly changed on March 12,” second-grade teacher Jaime Richards said. “Thanks to a strong, compassionate leader, we continue to be Spring Glen Strong through all of this!”

