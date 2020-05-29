One Good Thing: Hamden school staff father-daughter duo feature students in good news web series

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Distance learning became a new normal for students and teachers across Connecticut this spring. In Hamden, some school staff noticed it was a challenge keeping the connections previously established with their students in the classroom.

West Woods paraprofessional Shannon Prevost and her father, Dunbar Hill fourth-grade teacher Christopher Prevost, decided to think outside of the screen to keep their students engaged.

They launched the “Feel Good Friday” show, a YouTube series that features students, teachers, and faculty from both schools sharing their talents and good news. The Prevost’s say actor John Krasinski provided some inspiration for them with his viral “Some Good News” series.

“It’s been very rewarding for both of us as well as the school communities,” Shannon said.

There is a new show uploaded each week for the students and staff to enjoy.

Watch this week’s video from May 29 here. Watch last week’s episode in the video above.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.