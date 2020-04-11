One Good Thing: Hamden sisters send care package to Ohio nurse through online group

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Marcie Felner

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Sisters 9-year-old Hailey and 5-year-old Aubrey from Hamden are making sure one busy nurse is taking time to care for herself.

Their mother found an online group that lets people match up with healthcare workers and send them a care package. They happened to match with Jen, a nurse from Ohio.

The sisters put together a skin-care themed package for Jen that included facial masks, foot care kits, and a stuffed animal. Also included, a note that said, “Thank you for all that you do! Be safe, be well, and take care of you!”

Jen shared a photo of the care package on Reddit, thanking the sisters for thinking of her. She posted, “A heartfelt thank you to my friends in CT! This will definitely help me get through night shift.”

For information on how to send a skin-care themed package to a healthcare worker through Reddit, click here.

A bonus One Good Thing from Hailey and Aubrey: They painted rocks and spread them around their neighborhood for people to find.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee"

East Haven pastry shop gives away cannolis to first-responders and thank you during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven pastry shop gives away cannolis to first-responders and thank you during coronavirus pandemic"

Toddler found safe after being taken in stolen car in New Haven, suspect and vehicle still at-large

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler found safe after being taken in stolen car in New Haven, suspect and vehicle still at-large"

Coronavirus patient talks about rapid COVID-19 testing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus patient talks about rapid COVID-19 testing"

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Governor Ned Lamont visit CVS rapid testing center in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Governor Ned Lamont visit CVS rapid testing center in New Haven"

Gov. Lamont, New Haven mayor tour new rapid coronavirus testing facility

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, New Haven mayor tour new rapid coronavirus testing facility"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss