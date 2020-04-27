One Good Thing: Hartford Teacher of the Year finalist writes inspirational song for students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Teacher of the Year finalists from Hartford is looking to inspire and motivate his students during these troubling times.

5th Grade teacher Ben McLane has a knack for not only being a great teacher, but an amazing musician to boot.

“I’ve always been doing music and video stuff with the kids I work with. I felt that this was an appropriate time and topic to cover for them while we are all at home,” he said. Having written the song himself, McLane was looking to motivate his students at Fred D. Wish Museum School in Hartford.

McLane has been teaching in Hartford for 14 years and is currently a top-three finalist for Hartford Teach of the Year. Above, you can hear McLane’s talents as he sings for his students and the Hartford community.