One Good Thing: Inspirational chalk drawings to brighten your day

(WTNH) — Like many of us, Lisa felt a little lost when Connecticut’s stay at home orders was put in place around mid-March.

“At that time I didn’t know if I was going to be able to work from home and what our future looked like,” Lisa said. But, she knew she was not the only one with these thoughts of uncertainty.

“So, I went outside with the little bit of chalk I had and started to draw in the driveway,” Lisa said.

Lisa says she loves to draw and tries to draw every day. She said by mid-May, she had drawn over 40 pieces.

She said it’s her mission to brighten her neighbors’ day with her chalk drawings.







