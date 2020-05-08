One Good Thing: Lowe’s surprises North Haven senior home with Mother’s Day flowers

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Like many events during these unusual times, Mother’s Day might look a bit different this year.

Thankfully, Lowe’s is thinking of all the moms involved at Montowese Health and Rehab Center in North Haven and made a surprise delivery to brighten their weekend as part of a nationwide campaign.

With the help of CK Greenhouses in Cheshire, the home improvement company was able to deliver a truck full of flowers to the female residents and workers of Montowese Health on Thursday.

The staff at Montowese Health say it was “a great surprise to everyone for such beautiful flower baskets.” When the residents received them, they were so excited that they called their families to share the news.

Lowe’s is donating $1-million worth of flower baskets to long-term care and senior living facilities nationwide, including donations right here in Connecticut.  With the help of CK Greenhouses, more than 9,200 spring blooms are being delivered to 48 facilities in the Connecticut area in time for Mother’s Day.

In total, Lowe’s is donating more than 100,000 baskets of flowers to more than 500 senior living facilities across the country.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Census 2020 New Haven party on wheels

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020 New Haven party on wheels"

CT Checkup: Milford Public School feeding students in need, library 3D printing face masks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Milford Public School feeding students in need, library 3D printing face masks"

Waterbury Italian restaurant gifts sick employee 'money pizza' to help him get through coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Italian restaurant gifts sick employee 'money pizza' to help him get through coronavirus crisis"

Waterbury mayor's daughter suing college, rowing coach after Florida crash that left her badly injured, killed a teammate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury mayor's daughter suing college, rowing coach after Florida crash that left her badly injured, killed a teammate"

Child abuse, neglect calls down since start of pandemic, DCF worried cases are going unreported

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Child abuse, neglect calls down since start of pandemic, DCF worried cases are going unreported"

Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 admissions decreasing, prepping for new normal post May 20 reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 admissions decreasing, prepping for new normal post May 20 reopening"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss