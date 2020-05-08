One Good Thing: Lowe’s surprises North Haven senior home with Mother’s Day flowers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Like many events during these unusual times, Mother’s Day might look a bit different this year.

Thankfully, Lowe’s is thinking of all the moms involved at Montowese Health and Rehab Center in North Haven and made a surprise delivery to brighten their weekend as part of a nationwide campaign.

With the help of CK Greenhouses in Cheshire, the home improvement company was able to deliver a truck full of flowers to the female residents and workers of Montowese Health on Thursday.

The staff at Montowese Health say it was “a great surprise to everyone for such beautiful flower baskets.” When the residents received them, they were so excited that they called their families to share the news.

Lowe’s is donating $1-million worth of flower baskets to long-term care and senior living facilities nationwide, including donations right here in Connecticut. With the help of CK Greenhouses, more than 9,200 spring blooms are being delivered to 48 facilities in the Connecticut area in time for Mother’s Day.

In total, Lowe’s is donating more than 100,000 baskets of flowers to more than 500 senior living facilities across the country.

