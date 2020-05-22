1  of  2
One Good Thing: Memorial Day 'pony parade' held for patients at Gaylord Healthcare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford invited horses to its campus for a Memorial Day celebration on Thursday.

Several horses from Pembroke Hill Equestrian in Avon were decked out in red, white, and blue to visit the patients around the campus, who were watching from inside the buildings.

The horses in the ‘pony parade’ were accompanied by the children who help train them.

One of the horses featured was a 32-inch mini pony named “Disney.” Pembroke Hill says Disney is a certified therapy pony who has a permanent disability that causes her to limp.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.

