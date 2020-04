MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Mary and Fran Brennan celebrated 62 years of marriage in the company of their four children and ten grandchildren over the weekend…at a safe distance, of course.

During the breakfast celebration at their home in Middlebury, family members from Maine to Virginia joined in the fun on a Zoom call.

Mary is a retired nurse and Fran is a retired teacher and administrator from Waterbury and UConn.

The Brennan’s 04 12 20