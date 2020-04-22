One Good Thing: Milford woman 3D prints over 550 face mask bands for healthcare workers

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Connecticut residents have continually unleashed their creativity when it comes to showing support for those on the front lines of coronavirus. Folks across the state have sewn thousands of face masks and local companies are manufacturing PPE with whatever materials they have in their inventory. Others are even turning to 3D printers to construct PPE.

Amy Edwards, a media aide at West Shore Middle School in Milford, is one of those creative people. She brought home two 3D printers from school so she could help construct face mask bands for healthcare workers in the area. The Milford Board of Education also donated the materials she needed for this project.

The mask bands help keep mask wearers comfortable, as the pressure from constantly wearing masks with elastics could cause blisters and bleeding.

She was inspired to help out after hearing that the 3D printing community needed help constructing PPE. Using her prior experience of teaching others how to use 3D printers at the Milford Public Library, she got right to work.

Over the past few weeks, she has printed over 550 surgical mask bands and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

So far, over 18 healthcare facilities have utilized Edward’s mask bands. When Edwards delivers the bands, she leaves a handwritten note with each bag, thanking those on the front lines for their hard work.

Edwards tells News 8, “It is such an honor to be doing this knowing I am helping in just a little way to make their day better.”

The mask bands are already a big hit! Take a look: