One Good Thing: New Fairfield couple raises $15K to deliver hundreds of pizzas to families in need

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the past two months, a New Fairfield couple has teamed up with several local pizza restaurants to help support those businesses as well as families in need of a meal.

Kevin and Kim have given away nearly 1,000 boxes of pizza to families in need and have raised over $15,000 to help cover the costs of the pies in just eight weeks.

They organized “The Pizza’s On Us” fundraiser on a GoFundMe Page and nearly 200 people have donated to the cause. The remaining funds will go to the New Fairfield Food Pantry.

Donors were also able to submit the names of their graduates to put on the boxes.

“It’s been a lot of fun and it brought the community together!” Kim Hennessy Morgan said.

