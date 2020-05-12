One Good Thing: New Milford Knights of Columbus on Goodwill mission to thank frontline workers

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One local service group in Litchfield County is making sure those on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak are being recognized for their hard work.

The Knights of Columbus in New Milford have been on a Goodwill mission as of late. Member Walter Coffey Jr. tells News 8 that their mission is to show appreciation toward those working on the frontlines each week.

This past week, the fraternity visited their local Visiting Nurses Association to give them flowers and sweets as a thank you. The Knights consider the VMA staff as “the Angels of our town.”

“We thought this was the perfect time with National Nurses Week, Mother’s Day, and of course our ongoing mission of showing the love towards our town’s essential workers,” Coffey said.





