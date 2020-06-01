One Good Thing: North Branford school officials go the extra mile to honor 2020 graduates

Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford High School teachers and administrators are taking the extra step to make the Class of 2020 feel special.

On Friday, three buses traveled around North Branford to the homes of graduating seniors to deliver their caps and gowns, yearbooks and special awards like lawn signs with the students’ pictures on them. Pictured below are Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker and Student Assistance Counselor Malik White delivering the graduation package to Class of 2020 member Freddie Little.

“I always knew I lived in a great town,” said Freddie’s mom, Brandi. “Our Superintendent is the absolute best! His love, compassion and understanding to his seniors is truly wonderful.”

