One Good Thing: North Haven man lifts spirits with porch concert

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many local businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, a North Haven man is trying to give them a boost.

Long time area musician Joe Ladore played some tunes on his front porch Sunday to help support local businesses. Ladore streams the event while also playing for his neighbors.

He’s done this a few times already, and each time he promotes some businesses in the area. From restaurants and mortgage companies to barbershops and auto services. He says he’s just glad he can help while also having some fun.

Businesses may be closed, but you gift cards are still available for purchase at many of them

New Haven

