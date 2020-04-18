One Good Thing: Norwalk Police and Fire crews honor healthcare workers with vehicle convoy

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Healthcare workers across the state have been working on overdrive to take care of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus. As a thank you, the Norwalk Police Department and Norwalk Fire Department honored the healthcare workers at Norwalk Hospital with a vehicle convoy Thursday.

Norwalk Hospital employees got a chance to enjoy the convoy from the side of the road and on the rooftop.