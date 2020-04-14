 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 9pm

One Good Thing: Norwich officer wishes 5-year-old boy ‘Happy Birthday’

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. 

On Monday, one 5-year-old boy got a special birthday surprise from the Norwich Police.

Since Mason Ballestrini couldn’t have a party for his fifth birthday due to social distancing, Officer Chris Nott, of the Norwich Police Department, found another way to make Mason’s birthday special.

Officer Nott stopped by Mason’s house to wish him a “Happy Birthday” from his patrol car.

Watch the full video below of that heartfelt birthday wish:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic"

One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic"

National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun"

Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off"

One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students"

Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss