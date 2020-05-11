One Good Thing: Parkville Community School teacher taking Read Aloud virtual sessions in unique direction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Misty Holke, a first-grade teacher at Parkville Community School in Hartford, is engaging with students in a unique way through virtual learning.

Holke says that in addition to her virtual lessons, she provides an optional component for her students.

Bringing comfort and joy to students in new and uncertain times, Misty is dressing up in each Read Aloud to add more flair and fun to the learning sessions! Below, you can see Misty reading “Miss Nelson Had a Field Day,” “Cinderella” and “My Visit to the Dinosaurs.”