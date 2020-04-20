One Good Thing: Raymour and Flanigan employees organize parade of support for coworker recovering from coronavirus

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family fighting COVID-19 was celebrated with a parade by their friends and coworkers from Raymour and Flanigan Sunday.

Emiline Czarnecke of Waterbury explained to News 8, her father and husband both work for Raymour and Flanigan furniture. Her father, brother, and sister have all recently come down with coronavirus.

Czarnecke’s father was released from the hospital over the weekend to finish his recovery at his Waterbury home.

Czarnecke says a coworker of her father, named Peggy, found out about the family’s battle and decided to do something to lift them up.

According to Czarnecke, Peggy sent out group texts to coworkers, friends, and even the Waterbury Police Department to organize a parade in front of Czarnecke’s home scheduled for noon Sunday.

Come parade time, “our street was filled with love and support,” Czarnecke explained. “Over 31 cars showed up…My father had no idea this was being organized. Peggy wanted this to be a big surprise.”

When Czarnecke’s father heard all the noise outside his house, he looked out the window and saw all of his coworkers and friends. He went out on the porch to wave and show his gratitude.

“Employees brought along their family members who they live with, made signs, decorated their cars, and showed their support to my entire family. It was a very heart-warming day that brought hope and tears to all who witnessed this amazing event. This is more than just a company, this is family,” Czarnecke explained.