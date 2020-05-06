Live Now
Gov. Lamont, CT officials address recommendations for reopening colleges and universities

One Good Thing: Red carpet rolled out for Beacon Falls siblings’ fancy social-distancing birthday

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Families are thinking outside the box to help celebrate birthdays while we practice social distancing.

Brother and sister Dylan and Cameron happen to share a birthday and turned 7 and 5 respectively last week.

Their mom, Jen, said this year’s birthday was a bit different for her kids due to the social distancing guidelines in place and with both parents being essential workers.

So, to celebrate their social-distancing birthdays in style, Dylan and Cameron donned formal attire and took to the woods nearby, where a path of posters and signs awaited.

Jen said that friends and family sent over 70 posters containing family photos, drawings, and birthday messages for the siblings to enjoy.

Red carpets were rolled out along the path for the kids to walk on. At the end of the path, they found a giant inflatable birthday cake.

They also celebrated with their own six-layer birthday cakes and a glamorous photoshoot in front of a limousine backdrop.

Jen said, “It was a grand event that neither are sure to forget for a long time!”

  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls
  • Courtesy: Jen from Beacon Falls

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: Red carpet rolled out for Beacon Falls siblings' fancy social-distancing birthday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Red carpet rolled out for Beacon Falls siblings' fancy social-distancing birthday"

New Haven police: 42-year-old man shot in arm, taken to hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police: 42-year-old man shot in arm, taken to hospital"

New Haven school leaders working to keep students engaged as Gov. Lamont keeps schooling online for rest of academic year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven school leaders working to keep students engaged as Gov. Lamont keeps schooling online for rest of academic year"

Kitten rescued from under deck by Hamden Animal Control

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kitten rescued from under deck by Hamden Animal Control"

Downtown New Haven gone quiet since Yale students sent home amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown New Haven gone quiet since Yale students sent home amid pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Waterbury adapted in the time of COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Waterbury adapted in the time of COVID-19"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss