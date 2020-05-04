One Good Thing: Retired mailman, band perform joyful music for nursing home residents trapped inside amid pandemic

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Retired mailman and musician, Kipp Sturgeon, and his band-mate Phred Mileski perform heartfelt tunes outside nursing homes filled with residents trapped inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sturgeon and Mileski travel the state to perform for residents of as many nursing homes as possible to give them some musical joy. In the last year and a half, Sturgeon has played for 63 nursing homes and has 13 more booked.

Sunday, the duo performed outside Apple Nursing Home in Old Saybrook. A video sent in to News 8 from the performance shows residents seated several feet apart on the back lawn of the facility as Sturgeon danced around the crowd (keeping a safe distance) playing a melodica.

Since the elderly are at such a high risk of catching and sying from the virus, the state has stopped visitors to nursing homes amid the pandemic. Last week, Governor Ned Lamont reported that the most recent coronavirus data shows half the COVID-19 deaths in the state have occurred in nursing homes.

Due to these shutdowns and safety measures, residents of these nursing homes haven’t seen their friends or family in many weeks. So Sturgeon and Mileski do their best to bring them as much joy as possible.

You can catch the duo next on May 7th singing outside Groton Regency Nursing Home at 2 p.m. Nursing home residents and patients can hear the music through their windows closed or open because the amps will be turned up.

