One Good Thing: Shelton FD, PD, neighbors celebrate teen’s birthday with car parade amid coronavirus outbreak

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen in Shelton got a surprise for her birthday this week when the fire and police department turned out in a caravan for a birthday parade.

Due to Governor Ned Lamont’s and the CDC’s coronavirus spread prevention guidelines, Calla could not hold a party for her 13th birthday.

Calla’s mom, Christina, took to Facebook, looking for ideas on how to celebrate her daughter’s first year as a teen.

A fellow Shelton resident, Patty, saw Calla’s post and got on the phone and online, making calls and sending messages to help organize of group of local residents and first-responders in a 40-car birthday parade.

The parade drove by Calla’s house Tuesday, complete with balloons and honking neighbors and friends.

Calla and her mom said they were so grateful to everyone who showed the birthday girl love on her special day.