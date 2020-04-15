Live Now
Watch Now: The NFL Draft Top Picks

One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

One Good Thing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. 

The staff at one school in Mystic sprung into action last week to let their students know that they’re thinking of them during this tough time of distance learning.

Assistant Principal Keith Danieluk, of the Cutler Arts and Humanities Magnet Middle School, shared a fun video on YouTube of a photo montage of teachers and staff at their homes, some holding signs with heartfelt messages written on them.

The caption on the video reads “Even though we are apart, we are still together!” which is very clear by this video from this caring school community.

Watch the full video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT marinas to reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT marinas to reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing"

One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic"

National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun"

Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off"

One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students"

Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss