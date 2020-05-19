One Good Thing: State Police motorcycle unit honors WWII Veteran for 98th birthday

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A World War II Navy Combat Veteran was honored for his 98th Birthday twice on Friday.

First, the Connecticut State Police Motorcycle Unit paid Tony Longo a visit for a surprise birthday salute.

His daughter Nancy and family friend State Representative Tom Delnicki were the ones to put the surprise together for Tony. He was amazed and appreciated the honor.

The fun didn’t stop there; Tony’s friends also gathered for a car parade that evening to wish him a happy birthday.

Tony’s loved ones describe him as “a small man with a big heart and one heck of a pool player.”

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com. One Good Thing is sponsored locally by Oak Hill.